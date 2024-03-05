Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASAC Motorcycle Safety Message

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Kristen Pittman 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Maj. Michael Merring, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command deputy inspector general, and Thomas Franz, USASAC safety manager, highlight the importance of motorcycle safety and offer up ways to stay safe before and during a ride. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 09:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 915000
    VIRIN: 240307-A-KV687-1001
    Filename: DOD_110164912
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USASAC Motorcycle Safety Message, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    motorcycle safety
    inspector general
    motorcycle safety course
    USASAC

