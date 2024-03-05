Maj. Michael Merring, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command deputy inspector general, and Thomas Franz, USASAC safety manager, highlight the importance of motorcycle safety and offer up ways to stay safe before and during a ride. (U.S. Army video by Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 09:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|915000
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-KV687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110164912
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USASAC Motorcycle Safety Message, by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT