Two Swedish CB90-class fast assault crafts are positioned in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), prior to small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 6, 2024. Sweden is integrating with NATO forces during Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, continuing their long-standing partnership with the Alliance while showcasing NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914999
|VIRIN:
|240306-N-HD110-1401
|Filename:
|DOD_110164891
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT