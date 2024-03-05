BROLL: USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two Swedish CB90-class fast assault crafts are positioned in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), prior to small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 6, 2024. Sweden is integrating with NATO forces during Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, continuing their long-standing partnership with the Alliance while showcasing NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)