Video B-Roll Package of Army Food Program assessment team visit to warrior restaurants in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, March 5-6

Video B-Roll Package:



Army Food Program assessment team visits Rheinland-Pfalz to learn what Soldiers want

By Cameron Porter



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – An Army Food Program assessment team consisting of representatives from the Army Center of Excellence, Subsistence as well as U.S. Army Materiel Command and U.S. Army Sustainment Command conducted a site visit to multiple warrior restaurants in Baumholder and Kaiserslautern March 5-6.



The purpose of the visit was to assess the food service ecosystem in the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz area of operations and to gather information from the customers who frequent the warrior restaurants as well as the personnel who work there. The team will then take that information back to ASC, AMC and Army headquarters to share with senior leadership.



Part of a larger Army-wide food program assessment using two teams over a 90-day period that ends later this month, stops within the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area included the Knight’s Lair Warrior Restaurant and the Castle Warrior Restaurant in Baumholder March 5, as well the Defender Café Warrior Restaurant at Rhine Ordnance Barracks and the Clock Tower Café Warrior Restaurant at Kleber Kaserne March 6.



Representatives from the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz Supply and Services Division and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Food Program Office as well as the 16th Sustainment Brigade met with the assessment team each day and helped facilitate their visit.



The assessment team consisted of Ricky Gaines, the chief of the Futures and Modernization Division at the Army Center of Excellence, Subsistence, as well as Dennis Bryant, the AMC Army Food Innovation and Transformation deputy project officer, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Curt Steineke, the ASC food service advisor.



