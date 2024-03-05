Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coyote Community Connection March 2024

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Welcome to the “Coyote Community Connection.” In this episode, we celebrate Women’s History Month, exploring the profound contributions of women that have shaped the fabric of our nation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914875
    VIRIN: 240306-O-LW200-2635
    Filename: DOD_110163093
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: JOLON, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coyote Community Connection March 2024, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WHM2024 #usarmyreserve #forthunterliggett #womenshistorymonth

