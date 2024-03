USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) hosts lovelytheband

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The indie pop band lovelytheband performs in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)