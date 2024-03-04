Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) hosts lovelytheband

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    The indie pop band lovelytheband performs in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914834
    VIRIN: 231108-N-ER894-1001
    Filename: DOD_110162366
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

