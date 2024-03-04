The indie pop band lovelytheband performs in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 8. Lovelytheband performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on deployed ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914834
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-ER894-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110162366
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) hosts lovelytheband, by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT