    Cobra Gold 2024: The Ban Nong Yai School (Production)

    CHACHOENGSAO, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal Thai Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and the U.S. Marine Corps work together to construct a multipurpose building during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the Ban Nong Yai School, Chachoengsao Province, Kingdom of Thailand. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise, held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914808
    VIRIN: 240229-M-DG958-1002
    Filename: DOD_110161910
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CHACHOENGSAO, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2024: The Ban Nong Yai School (Production), by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    HUMANITARIAN AID
    ROYAL THAI ARMY
    MAG12
    USMCNEWS
    CG24

