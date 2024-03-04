Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal Thai Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and the U.S. Marine Corps work together to construct a multipurpose building during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the Ban Nong Yai School, Chachoengsao Province, Kingdom of Thailand. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise, held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914808
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-DG958-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110161910
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CHACHOENGSAO, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 2024: The Ban Nong Yai School (Production), by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT