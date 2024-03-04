Cobra Gold 2024: The Ban Nong Yai School (Production)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Royal Thai Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and the U.S. Marine Corps work together to construct a multipurpose building during Exercise Cobra Gold 2024 at the Ban Nong Yai School, Chachoengsao Province, Kingdom of Thailand. Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year marks the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise, held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)