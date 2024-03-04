Attendees of a Love Oki History Tour observe various archaeological and heritage sites during a Love Oki History Prohibited Sites Tour on Marine Corps Base Camp Foster and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 2, 2024. The Foster Single Marine Program invited Environmental Affairs Branch staff to lead the first iteration of this tour since 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914807
|VIRIN:
|240302-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161858
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Love Oki History Tour, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
