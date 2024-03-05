Embracing the Wild; A Journey of Adventure and Mentorship in Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Led by veteran hunter, Mike Kondus, a group of service members past and present embark on a trip above the Alaskan North Slope. Located just 15 miles from the Arctic Circle lies Kavik River Camp with a population of just one, Sue Aikens. For two Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Putnam and Sgt. John Harlan, this was an opportunity to learn from veteran Alaskan hunters with decades of experience stalking and harvesting game throughout the great state of Alaska.



Spring is just around the corner bringing back an abundance of hunting and fishing opportunities throughout the state. Make sure you visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website or field offices to ensure you have the required licenses, harvest tags, regulations and required training before heading out to the field or streams.