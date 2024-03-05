Led by veteran hunter, Mike Kondus, a group of service members past and present embark on a trip above the Alaskan North Slope. Located just 15 miles from the Arctic Circle lies Kavik River Camp with a population of just one, Sue Aikens. For two Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Putnam and Sgt. John Harlan, this was an opportunity to learn from veteran Alaskan hunters with decades of experience stalking and harvesting game throughout the great state of Alaska.
Spring is just around the corner bringing back an abundance of hunting and fishing opportunities throughout the state. Make sure you visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website or field offices to ensure you have the required licenses, harvest tags, regulations and required training before heading out to the field or streams.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914801
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-ZW424-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110161574
|Length:
|00:11:03
|Location:
|KAVIK RIVER CAMP, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Embracing the Wild; A Journey of Adventure and Mentorship in Alaska, by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
