    Embracing the Wild; A Journey of Adventure and Mentorship in Alaska

    KAVIK RIVER CAMP, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Led by veteran hunter, Mike Kondus, a group of service members past and present embark on a trip above the Alaskan North Slope. Located just 15 miles from the Arctic Circle lies Kavik River Camp with a population of just one, Sue Aikens. For two Soldiers stationed at Fort Wainwright, Sgt. 1st Class Mark Putnam and Sgt. John Harlan, this was an opportunity to learn from veteran Alaskan hunters with decades of experience stalking and harvesting game throughout the great state of Alaska.

    Spring is just around the corner bringing back an abundance of hunting and fishing opportunities throughout the state. Make sure you visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website or field offices to ensure you have the required licenses, harvest tags, regulations and required training before heading out to the field or streams.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914801
    VIRIN: 240301-A-ZW424-1001
    Filename: DOD_110161574
    Length: 00:11:03
    Location: KAVIK RIVER CAMP, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing the Wild; A Journey of Adventure and Mentorship in Alaska, by Daniel Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska Hunter Mentorship Program
    Kavik River Camp
    Hunter Mentorship
    Outdoors Alaska
    Ethical hunting education

