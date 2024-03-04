Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB Logistic Operations

    KUWAIT

    03.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Automated Logistical Specialist-Warehouse Managers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct logistical operations on March 5, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Automated Logistical Specialist-Warehouse Managers perform maintenance management and warehouse functions in order to maintain equipment records. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:34
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    CAB
    92A
    Kuwait

