    Employee Spotlight - Aaron Szotkz

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Natural resource specialist, park ranger, Aaron Szotka talks about working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 914727
    VIRIN: 240304-A-QV643-1001
    PIN: 240304-A
    Filename: DOD_110160512
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Worth District
    Whitney Lake
    Audrey Gossett
    Aaron Szotka

