U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs in Mauritius

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MAKO, Mauritius (March 2, 2024) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius during exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. State Department photo by Neddy Chanpin)