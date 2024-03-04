MAKO, Mauritius (March 2, 2024) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius during exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. State Department photo by Neddy Chanpin)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 04:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914670
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-NO901-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110159866
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs in Mauritius, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercises
LEAVE A COMMENT