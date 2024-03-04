Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs in Mauritius

    MAURITIUS

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    MAKO, Mauritius (March 2, 2024) The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band performs at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius during exercise Cutlass Express 2024 (CE 24). Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. (U.S. State Department photo by Neddy Chanpin)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 04:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914670
    VIRIN: 240302-N-NO901-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110159866
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MU

    Exercises

    Navy Band
    Partnerships
    Mauritius
    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band
    CE 24

