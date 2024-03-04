Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA and USACE complete temporary public school, transfers facility to Hawaii Dept. of Education

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, gives a tour and oversees the signing and acceptance of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School by Hawai‘i Department of Education Deputy Superintendent for Operations, Curt Otaguro and James Barros, Hawai‘i emergency management administrator, in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, 3 standalone bathrooms and 5 administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE constructed the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914657
    VIRIN: 240228-A-VM618-7876
    Filename: DOD_110159711
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    This work, FEMA and USACE complete temporary public school, transfers facility to Hawaii Dept. of Education, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lahaina critical public facility
    temporary public school Lahaina
    USACE CPF mission Maui

