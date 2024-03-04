FEMA and USACE complete temporary public school, transfers facility to Hawaii Dept. of Education

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Jess Curry, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, gives a tour and oversees the signing and acceptance of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School by Hawai‘i Department of Education Deputy Superintendent for Operations, Curt Otaguro and James Barros, Hawai‘i emergency management administrator, in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 27, 2024. The completed infrastructure includes 30 classrooms, 3 standalone bathrooms and 5 administrative buildings for a total of 38 buildings. USACE constructed the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.