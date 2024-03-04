Junior Researcher Spotlight: Emma Atkinson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914615" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Emma Atkinson is a biomedical engineer working with the Thermal and Mountain Medicine Division at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. Roughly five years ago, Atkinson came to USARIEM as an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education intern and is now a civilian team member working on the Heat Injury Prevention System.