Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior Researcher Spotlight: Emma Atkinson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Emma Atkinson is a biomedical engineer working with the Thermal and Mountain Medicine Division at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. Roughly five years ago, Atkinson came to USARIEM as an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education intern and is now a civilian team member working on the Heat Injury Prevention System.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914615
    VIRIN: 240201-A-EU612-9368
    Filename: DOD_110158809
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Researcher Spotlight: Emma Atkinson, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center

    TAGS

    US Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
    Army Futures Command
    Medical Research and Development Command
    Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education
    Heat Injury Prevention System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT