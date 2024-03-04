U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 14, 2024. MDMX prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Breanna Eason)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914589
|VIRIN:
|240214-M-KN425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110158288
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Combat Center hosts a MAGTF Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Breanna Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT