Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Combat Center hosts a MAGTF Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of SLTE 2-24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Breanna Eason 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 14, 2024. MDMX prepares Marines for future conflicts by conducting offensive and defensive live-fire and maneuver training scenarios within an austere training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Breanna Eason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914589
    VIRIN: 240214-M-KN425-1001
    Filename: DOD_110158288
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Center hosts a MAGTF Distributed Maneuver Exercise as part of SLTE 2-24, by Cpl Breanna Eason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Infantry
    MAGTFTC
    V2/4
    USMCNews
    MDMX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT