Brunssum Child and Youth Services discuss annual Color Run

Thom Eaton and Penny Schatteman, Brunssum Child and Youth Services, discuss the annual Color Run taking place on April 27, 2024, on Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 11:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|914574
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110158057
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
