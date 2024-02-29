Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coastal Hazards System

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Video by Marisa Gaona, Desiree Kapler and Christopher Kieffer

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), along with their partners, developed and deployed innovative numerical simulation and probabilistic analysis methods to better quantify hurricane storm surge flooding.

    This effort culminated in the development of the Coastal Hazards System (CHS), a national-scale, multi-agency initiative that provides accurate, robust, and consistent quantification of coastal storm hazards along U.S. coastlines and other locations of interest to national security. Data from the CHS can be used for various applications in support of USACE’s Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM), Flood Risk Management (FRM), and Navigation (NAV) missions, including coastal engineering design, risk assessment, and inundation mapping.

    USACE coastal projects, federal research and development initiatives, flood-risk mapping, and emergency management activities all use CHS storm data to plan, design, and ascertain risk. These activities are supported by high-resolution numerical modeling and cutting-edge machine learning analyses. Additionally, the CHS has led to an improved understanding of complex coastal storm processes by federal, state, and local governments, and the public at large.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914558
    VIRIN: 240304-D-UT531-1001
    Filename: DOD_110157800
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Hazards System, by Marisa Gaona, Desiree Kapler and Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Flood Risk
    ERDC
    Coastal Storm Risk Management
    Coastal Hazards System
    Hurricane Hazards

