Sailors aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conduct small boat operations with Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat and Swedish and Finnish Marines in the Andfjorden waterway in support of Steadfast Defender 24, March 2, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914539
|VIRIN:
|240302-N-HD110-1502
|Filename:
|DOD_110157670
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gunston Hall conducts small boat operations with Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat and Swedish and Finnish Marines during Steadfast Defender, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS
