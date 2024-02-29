Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82CAB Medevac Demonstration

    KUWAIT

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates its medical evacuation (medevac) capabilities in conjunction with fellow U.S. Army medics on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aviators on HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters set up and take off within 15 minutes of receiving a medevac call. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 06:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914523
    VIRIN: 240221-A-ID763-1919
    Filename: DOD_110157554
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    medevac
    82nd CAB
    82nd airbone division
    82CAB-82ABN
    UH-60 Medevac Pilot

