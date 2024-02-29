The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, demonstrates its medical evacuation (medevac) capabilities in conjunction with fellow U.S. Army medics on February 21, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Aviators on HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters set up and take off within 15 minutes of receiving a medevac call. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 06:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914523
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-ID763-1919
|Filename:
|DOD_110157554
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82CAB Medevac Demonstration, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT