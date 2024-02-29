Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assualt School Tower Rappels B-Roll

    KUWAIT

    02.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air Assault candidates rappel off the rappel towers on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, February 20, 2024. After successfully rappeling from the towers, candidates will rappel out of rotary wing aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914515
    VIRIN: 240220-A-ID763-6933
    Filename: DOD_110157540
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assualt School Tower Rappels B-Roll, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd CAB
    82nd Airborne Div
    air assault
    Air Assault School

