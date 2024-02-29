2-82AHB CoC

Paratroopers assigned to the "Redhawks" (Alpha Company) and "Dog Pound" (Delta Company), 2nd Battalion (Assault)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct two Change of Command ceremonies on February 28, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Both the "Redhawks" and "Dog Pound" hosted their Change of Commands back to back. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
