    2-82AHB CoC

    KUWAIT

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the "Redhawks" (Alpha Company) and "Dog Pound" (Delta Company), 2nd Battalion (Assault)-82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct two Change of Command ceremonies on February 28, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Both the "Redhawks" and "Dog Pound" hosted their Change of Commands back to back. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914514
    VIRIN: 240228-A-ID763-3337
    Filename: DOD_110157521
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: KW

    82nd Airborne Division
    change of command
    aviation
    82ndCAB
    2-82 AHB

