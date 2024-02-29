Rappel Master candidates rappel out of a UH-60, February 28, 2024. After successfully rappeling from the UH-60, candidates will go onto another day of training before earning their certificates. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 04:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914513
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-ID763-4778
|Filename:
|DOD_110157482
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|KW
This work, 82nd CAB Rappel Master, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
