    82nd CAB Rappel Master

    KUWAIT

    02.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Rappel Master candidates rappel out of a UH-60, February 28, 2024. After successfully rappeling from the UH-60, candidates will go onto another day of training before earning their certificates. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914513
    VIRIN: 240228-A-ID763-4778
    Filename: DOD_110157482
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: KW

    82nd Airborne Division
    air assault
    Rappel Master
    Rappel Master Course
    82ndCAB

