    Air Assualt School UH-60 Rappels 82nd CAB

    KUWAIT

    02.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air Assault candidates rappel out of a UH-60, February 22, 2024. After successfully rappeling from the UH-60, candidates must complete the 12-mile ruck in under 3 hours the following morning. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 04:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914511
    VIRIN: 240222-A-ID763-7835
    Filename: DOD_110157443
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: KW

    This work, Air Assualt School UH-60 Rappels 82nd CAB, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Air Assault
    UH60
    Air Assualt School

