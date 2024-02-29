Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidents Day 10k Ruck March

    KUWAIT

    02.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the 10k Presidents Day Ruck, February 19, 2024. The ruck was hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and celebrated all 46 of the United States' current and former Presidents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 01:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914503
    VIRIN: 240219-A-ID763-6932
    Filename: DOD_110157297
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: KW

    This work, Presidents Day 10k Ruck March, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Kuwait
    82CAB-82ABN
    President's Day

