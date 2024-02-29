Presidents Day 10k Ruck March

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division participate in the 10k Presidents Day Ruck, February 19, 2024. The ruck was hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and celebrated all 46 of the United States' current and former Presidents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914503
|VIRIN:
|240219-A-ID763-6932
|Filename:
|DOD_110157297
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
