Faces of the Flight Deck - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler (Blue Shirts)

A video showcasing the role of an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler (Blue Shirt) in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is pier side at Naval Station Norfolk and is slated to return to Japan in 2024 as the forward-deployed naval forces aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 18:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|914476
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-VX022-8171
|Filename:
|DOD_110156714
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
