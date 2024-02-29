Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of the Flight Deck - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler (Blue Shirts)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing the role of an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler (Blue Shirt) in support of flight operations on a U.S. aircraft carrier. George Washington is pier side at Naval Station Norfolk and is slated to return to Japan in 2024 as the forward-deployed naval forces aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 18:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 914476
    VIRIN: 240301-N-VX022-8171
    Filename: DOD_110156714
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the Flight Deck - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler (Blue Shirts), by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    ABH
    Blue Shirt
    USSGW
    Faces of the Flight Deck
    FOTFD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT