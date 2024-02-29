Ship Life 2

A whimsical video production giving civilian audiences an inside view on everyday operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while George Washington conducted Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2024 18:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914475
|VIRIN:
|240301-N-VX022-3182
|Filename:
|DOD_110156712
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
