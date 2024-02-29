Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Valor

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base; A Legacy of Valor

    Video presented at the 2024 Selfridge Wing Ball.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914472
    VIRIN: 240303-F-JK012-7161
    Filename: DOD_110156660
    Length: 00:13:32
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of Valor, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Legacy
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

