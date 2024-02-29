USAF demonstrates capabilities, ally support via maritime strike exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two F-16 Fighting Falcons launched to integrate with U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, and Royal Thai Navy assets to find, target, and destroy maritime targets as a part of a maritime strike exercise scenario in the Gulf of Thailand at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, February 29, 2024. Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and reflects a shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)