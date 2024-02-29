Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF demonstrates capabilities, ally support via maritime strike exercise

    KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-16 Fighting Falcons launched to integrate with U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, and Royal Thai Navy assets to find, target, and destroy maritime targets as a part of a maritime strike exercise scenario in the Gulf of Thailand at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Kingdom of Thailand, February 29, 2024. Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and reflects a shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.03.2024 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914460
    VIRIN: 240229-F-TG061-1001
    Filename: DOD_110156258
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF demonstrates capabilities, ally support via maritime strike exercise, by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Cobra Gold
    Thai Royal Navy
    INDOPACOM
    CG24

