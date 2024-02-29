Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition (emblem)

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Mark your calendars for April 23-24, 2024 and come and attend the 2024 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in Columbus, OH. This year's theme is "Adapting Today's Sustainment Partnerships to Support Tomorrow's Integrated Deterrence," and it's your opportunity to hear from Government and Industry leaders and to network and focus on the Sustainment aspects of the National Military Strategy. For more information and to register visit: https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/4/23/4780---dla

