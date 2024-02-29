Mark your calendars for April 23-24, 2024 and come and attend the 2024 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in Columbus, OH. This year's theme is "Adapting Today's Sustainment Partnerships to Support Tomorrow's Integrated Deterrence," and it's your opportunity to hear from Government and Industry leaders and to network and focus on the Sustainment aspects of the National Military Strategy. For more information and to register visit: https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/4/23/4780---dla
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914434
|VIRIN:
|240303-D-LU733-6658
|PIN:
|505880
|Filename:
|DOD_110155748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
