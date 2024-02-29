video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mark your calendars for April 23-24, 2024 and come and attend the 2024 Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in Columbus, OH. This year's theme is "Adapting Today's Sustainment Partnerships to Support Tomorrow's Integrated Deterrence," and it's your opportunity to hear from Government and Industry leaders and to network and focus on the Sustainment aspects of the National Military Strategy. For more information and to register visit: https://www.ndia.org/events/2024/4/23/4780---dla