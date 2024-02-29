UAS and LCU Joint Interoperability and Capabilities Experimentation at Project Convergence Capstone 4 - BROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914433" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Beachmaster Unit 1, offloads vehicles to test their joint interoperability and capabilities during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 29, 2024. TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)