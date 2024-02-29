Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS and LCU Joint Interoperability and Capabilities Experimentation at Project Convergence Capstone 4 - BROLL

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Beachmaster Unit 1, offloads vehicles to test their joint interoperability and capabilities during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 29, 2024. TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914433
    VIRIN: 240229-A-JU985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110155725
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Army Futures Command
    project convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

