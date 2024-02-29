UAS and LCU Joint Interoperability and Capabilities Experimentation at Project Convergence Capstone 4 - BROLL

Beachmaster Unit 1, offloads vehicles to test their joint interoperability and capabilities during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on Feb. 29, 2024. TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. PC-C4 is a Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment designed to transform the Army and ensure readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
