Project Convergence Capstone 4 spurs Joint and Multinational force evolution through experimentation

Military personnel and civilians prepare vehicles to assist in experimentation for Project Convergence Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024. The U.S. Army will host PC-C4, a Joint, Multinational, "in-the-dirt: experiment from Feb. 23 - March 20, 2024. PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Space Force along with militaries from partner and allied countries from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, and Japan. Conducted in two phases, PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, in addition to Multinational partners like the U.K. and Australia, have embarked on Joint experimentation during Project Convergence - Capstone 4, taking place in February and March in locations around the West Coast.



"The primary goal of PC-C4 is to experiment, test, and prove the interoperability between Multinational mission partner forces to achieve a fully integrated combined force in multi-domain operations," said the Australian Army Joint Interface Control Officer Capt. Jack Hatton. "This includes utilizing emerging technology and capabilities, blending military and commercial sectors, in a cooperative and operationally focused environment."



PC-C4 comprises over 4000 service members and civilians from multiple branches and foreign allies, including New Zealand, Canada, France, and Japan. One of the essential parts of the experiment is getting everybody on a common network so they can communicate effectively.

"PC-C4 provides all of us with an excellent opportunity to bring our experimental networks, our commercial technologies, and our tactical networks together to meet enduing experimental objectives," said Lt. Col. Roger Pilton, Australian Army liaison officer for the U.S. Army Network Cross-Functional Team. "This truly gives us the opportunity to run data-driven experiments against priority focus areas, synchronizing our experimental efforts against real mission requirements, and then capturing that data to deliver high-quality results."

By prioritizing network integration and validation, the Army is taking decisive steps to ensure its soldiers are equipped with the tools necessary to succeed in the complex battlefields of tomorrow.

"Our mission is to ensure that commanders have the information they need at the right place and the right time to ensure they can make better, faster decisions," Pilton said. "The commander who can make the calculated decision first, harnessing the collective capability of their partners and team, will win on the battlefield."

As future warfare is expected to be more complex and integrated across domains, this experimentation plays a crucial role in developing the capabilities of the Joint and Multinational forces.



Hatton expressed that these experiments and this activity are vital to the growth and development of the Joint and Multinational force through two primary vectors: experimentation with new and emerging technologies that will be required for success in future warfare and continuing to improve and develop the collaboration and integration of like-minded mission partners.



Incorporating cutting-edge technology and systems from various nations inevitably leads to challenges that necessitate a collaborative approach to problem-solving.



"Any time you bring new technologies that present unknown variables and unfamiliar partner nations systems together, you are going to have a melting-pot of problems to solve and work through across the experiment," Hatton said. "It takes experts from fields across defense and industry to offer their time, insight, and expertise to ensure we understand the problem, come up with a solution, and implement that in a timely manner to achieve experiment outcomes."

The lessons learned from Capstone 4 will go into all aspects of military operations.



"Everything from communications, connectivity, logistics, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, and multi-domain strike across the Multinational force," Hatton said. "This will enhance our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships into the future."