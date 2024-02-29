Women's History Month: Women Who Made Great Achievements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The District of Columbia National Guard joins the Department of Defense in honoring the contributions of women serving in the military and DOD civilian forces, celebrating their achievements in March and throughout the year. During Women's History Month, we celebrate courageous women who have helped our Nation build a fairer, more just society. And this month's theme, Women Who Made Great Achievements, recognizes the changemakers who inspire us all. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)