    Women's History Month: Women Who Made Great Achievements

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard joins the Department of Defense in honoring the contributions of women serving in the military and DOD civilian forces, celebrating their achievements in March and throughout the year. During Women's History Month, we celebrate courageous women who have helped our Nation build a fairer, more just society. And this month's theme, Women Who Made Great Achievements, recognizes the changemakers who inspire us all. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914424
    VIRIN: 240301-F-PL327-1129
    Filename: DOD_110155602
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DOD
    Achievements
    Women's History Month
    D.C. National Guard
    Changemakers

