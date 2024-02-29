Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUSCON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs at the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Mar. 1, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914380
    VIRIN: 240301-F-AM378-1001
    Filename: DOD_110154943
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TUSCON, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Conference, by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16 fighting falcon
    davis-monthan afb
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team
    HFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT