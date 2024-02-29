The North Dakota National Guard launched an aerial operation to respond to an ice jam on the Missouri River in Bismarck, North Dakota, Feb. 29, 2024. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed, dropping 660 gallons of water repeatedly to dislodge ice. The river crested at 15.43 feet, and due to mitigation efforts, fell nearly 2 feet and ended the day at 13.49 feet, dropping below minor flood stage. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914352
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-FB647-6126
|Filename:
|DOD_110154341
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters Fight Missouri River Ice Jams
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT