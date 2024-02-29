Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters Fight Missouri River Ice Jams

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The North Dakota National Guard launched an aerial operation to respond to an ice jam on the Missouri River in Bismarck, North Dakota, Feb. 29, 2024. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed, dropping 660 gallons of water repeatedly to dislodge ice. The river crested at 15.43 feet, and due to mitigation efforts, fell nearly 2 feet and ended the day at 13.49 feet, dropping below minor flood stage. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914352
    VIRIN: 240229-A-FB647-6126
    Filename: DOD_110154341
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Flooding
    Black Hawks
    community support
    collaboration
    Whole of Government

