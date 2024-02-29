North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters Fight Missouri River Ice Jams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The North Dakota National Guard launched an aerial operation to respond to an ice jam on the Missouri River in Bismarck, North Dakota, Feb. 29, 2024. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed, dropping 660 gallons of water repeatedly to dislodge ice. The river crested at 15.43 feet, and due to mitigation efforts, fell nearly 2 feet and ended the day at 13.49 feet, dropping below minor flood stage. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office)