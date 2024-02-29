North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters Fight Missouri River Ice Jams

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll | A North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drops 660 gallons of water...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll | A North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter drops 660 gallons of water from a Bambi Bucket onto an ice jam on the Missouri River in Bismarck, North Dakota, Feb. 29, 2024, to break up the ice and prevent flooding. Over 70,000 gallons of water were dropped in 4 hours. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota National Guard launched an aerial operation to respond to an ice jam on the Missouri River in Bismarck, Feb. 29, 2024. Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters deployed, repeatedly dropping 660 gallons of water to dislodge ice. The river crested at 15.43 feet, and due to mitigation efforts, fell nearly 2 feet and ended the day at 13.49 feet, dropping below minor flood stage.



The day before, a large ice jam caused the Missouri River to quickly rise above minor flooding levels, passing 14.5 feet and flooding low-lying areas along the shoreline. Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order declaring an emergency for Burleigh and Morton counties, activating the North Dakota State Emergency Operations Plan. All state agencies, including the NDNG, are directed to maintain high readiness and provide appropriate levels of flood response resources.



The NDNG worked alongside state, local, and federal officials, including the Governor’s Office, Department of Emergency Services, Department of Water Resources, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Transportation, National Weather Service, Army Corps of Engineers, Burleigh and Morton counties to coordinate a response to the ice jam flooding.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers committed to reducing flows from Garrison Dam upstream of an ice jam causing minor flooding on the Missouri River in Bismarck-Mandan, as state agencies coordinated with local and federal partners on a whole-of-government response. By 3 p.m., the two NDNG UH-60 Black Hawks were activated. Each helicopter was equipped with a Bambi Bucket system, capable of holding 660 gallons of river water. The 5,000 lbs of water was then repeatedly dropped onto the ice. A 20 by 20-foot section of ice was dislodged on the first pass. Around 6 p.m., progress was made, and the ice began to move down the river. One hundred and eighteen buckets dropped over 70,000 gallons of water in 4 hours.



“This was a group effort responding quickly to the ice jam, we continue to monitor the situation and the North Dakota National Guard remains ready to answer the call to support our state and communities”, said Lt. Col. Matt Voeller, NDNG Director of Domestic Operations.