    The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Host Armed Forces Appreciation Day

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Alegria 

    III Armored Corps

    The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored military personnel for their valor and dedication at the NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Service members, dressed in uniform, received recognition and applause from the community, highlighting the strong bond between soldiers and society. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914329
    VIRIN: 240228-A-HV314-1817
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_110153908
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US

