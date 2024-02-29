The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Host Armed Forces Appreciation Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Armed Forces Appreciation Day honored military personnel for their valor and dedication at the NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024. Service members, dressed in uniform, received recognition and applause from the community, highlighting the strong bond between soldiers and society. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Alegria)