Heat injuries are real and serious threat to Service Members which can take them out of the fight.
Heat stroke
Heat exhaustion
Hebilitating heat cramps
The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine has come up with a novel solution— the Heat Illness Prevention System known as HIPS.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914322
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-EU612-4114
|Filename:
|DOD_110153785
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Heat Illness Prevention System, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center
LEAVE A COMMENT