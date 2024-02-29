video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Heat injuries are real and serious threat to Service Members which can take them out of the fight.

Heat stroke

Heat exhaustion

Hebilitating heat cramps

The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine has come up with a novel solution— the Heat Illness Prevention System known as HIPS.

