Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heat Illness Prevention System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Video by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Heat injuries are real and serious threat to Service Members which can take them out of the fight.
    Heat stroke
    Heat exhaustion
    Hebilitating heat cramps
    The U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine has come up with a novel solution— the Heat Illness Prevention System known as HIPS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 914322
    VIRIN: 240229-A-EU612-4114
    Filename: DOD_110153785
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heat Illness Prevention System, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center

    TAGS

    USARIEM
    heat injury prevention
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC
    Heat Illness Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT