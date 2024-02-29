The U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron “Tigers” forward deployed directly from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to March Air Reserve Base, California, to participate in the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle (BE) alongside sister branches and allied nations Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th “Tigers” a combat representative training environment designed to prepare U.S. and allied forces for the multiple domains of future warfare.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|914286
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VV695-7610
|Filename:
|DOD_110153504
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th 'Tigers' take on first-ever Bamboo Eagle, by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
