    79th 'Tigers' take on first-ever Bamboo Eagle

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron “Tigers” forward deployed directly from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to March Air Reserve Base, California, to participate in the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle (BE) alongside sister branches and allied nations Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th “Tigers” a combat representative training environment designed to prepare U.S. and allied forces for the multiple domains of future warfare.

    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US

    March Air Reserve Base
    79th Fighter Squadron
    79th Fighter Generation Squadron
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

