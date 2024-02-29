79th 'Tigers' take on first-ever Bamboo Eagle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force 79th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadron “Tigers” forward deployed directly from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, to March Air Reserve Base, California, to participate in the first iteration of Bamboo Eagle (BE) alongside sister branches and allied nations Jan. 29- Feb. 2, 2024. BE 24-1 provided the 79th “Tigers” a combat representative training environment designed to prepare U.S. and allied forces for the multiple domains of future warfare.