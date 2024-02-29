Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Training Mission

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron conducts an aeromedical evacuation training mission with AE cadre on the new KC-46 airframe at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on February 14, 2024. This effort will work to start a new Aeromedical Evacuation training pipeline to streamline future training sessions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Dylan Kaericher)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914281
    VIRIN: 240214-F-OU362-1006
    Filename: DOD_110153435
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

