Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Training Mission

The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron conducts an aeromedical evacuation training mission with AE cadre on the new KC-46 airframe at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on February 14, 2024. This effort will work to start a new Aeromedical Evacuation training pipeline to streamline future training sessions. (U.S. Air Force Video by Dylan Kaericher)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|914281
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-OU362-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110153435
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT