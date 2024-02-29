BROLL: USS Gunston Hall Conducts Well Deck Operations with Swedish Marines in support of Steadfast Defender 24

The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducts well deck operations with Swedish Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Battalion, in a CB90-class fast assault craft, while integrating with NATO forces supporting Steadfast Defender, Feb. 29, 2024. NATO has a long-standing partnership with Sweden, similar to its previous collaboration with Finland before its accession; their participation enhances the strength and security of all member nations and illustrates that NATO's doors remain open. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|914270
|VIRIN:
|240228-N-HD110-1502
|Filename:
|DOD_110153359
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|NORWEGIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
