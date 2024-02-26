2-2 SBCT kicks off Cobra Gold with Muay Thai lesson

Buakaw Banchmak, professional Muay Thai Boxer, teaches and trains Muay Thai concepts with Royal Thai Army soldiers and U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, February 24, 2024. Muay Thai, an ancient combat sport sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is deeply rooted in Thai military culture and dates back to the 13th century. Engagements outside of traditional exercise scenarios provide a venue for personnel to establish and develop relationships that support peace and security throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
