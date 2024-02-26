Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT kicks off Cobra Gold with Muay Thai lesson

    SA KAEO PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Buakaw Banchmak, professional Muay Thai Boxer, teaches and trains Muay Thai concepts with Royal Thai Army soldiers and U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, February 24, 2024. Muay Thai, an ancient combat sport sometimes referred to as Thai boxing, is deeply rooted in Thai military culture and dates back to the 13th century. Engagements outside of traditional exercise scenarios provide a venue for personnel to establish and develop relationships that support peace and security throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SA KAEO PROVINCE, TH

    USARPAC
    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    Thai Royal Army
    CG24

