Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Employee Enhancement Program Testimonial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kevin Blackmon, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center logistics management specialist, speaks about his experience with the Employee Enhancement Program at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 31, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 17:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 914209
    VIRIN: 240228-F-HI919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110151756
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Employee Enhancement Program Testimonial, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tinker AFB
    AFLCMC
    Employee Enhancement Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT