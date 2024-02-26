Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson recognizes Black History Month (Part 4)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Semaj Williams, 354th Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance technician, discusses what Black History Month means to him at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024
    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US

