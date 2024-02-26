Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tornado Damage News Story

Col. Travis Pond, the 88th Air Base Wing Commander, hosts a press conference about the sustained damage and clean-up at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base following an early-morning severe weather event on Feb. 28, 2024. The National Museum of the United States Air Force Director, Mr. David Tillotson accompanied Col. Pond during the press conference. Included with footage showing damages of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Restoration Hangar 4, Gate 22B (I-675 Gate) and several other buildings on Area B of Wright-Patt AFB (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Austin Smith, and Dylan Kaericher).
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 14:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|914166
|VIRIN:
|240228-F-NN123-9800
|Filename:
|DOD_110151185
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
