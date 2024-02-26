Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tornado Damage News Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Travis Pond, the 88th Air Base Wing Commander, hosts a press conference about the sustained damage and clean-up at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base following an early-morning severe weather event on Feb. 28, 2024. The National Museum of the United States Air Force Director, Mr. David Tillotson accompanied Col. Pond during the press conference. Included with footage showing damages of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Restoration Hangar 4, Gate 22B (I-675 Gate) and several other buildings on Area B of Wright-Patt AFB (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Austin Smith, and Dylan Kaericher).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 914166
    VIRIN: 240228-F-NN123-9800
    Filename: DOD_110151185
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tornado Damage News Story, by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    civil engineers
    Wright Patterson AFB
    Clean Up
    CE
    Tornado Damage
    WPAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT