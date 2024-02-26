Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tornado Damage News Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/914166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Travis Pond, the 88th Air Base Wing Commander, hosts a press conference about the sustained damage and clean-up at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base following an early-morning severe weather event on Feb. 28, 2024. The National Museum of the United States Air Force Director, Mr. David Tillotson accompanied Col. Pond during the press conference. Included with footage showing damages of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Restoration Hangar 4, Gate 22B (I-675 Gate) and several other buildings on Area B of Wright-Patt AFB (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris, Austin Smith, and Dylan Kaericher).