Legacy Parade and Ski Trooper Cup Overall

Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division, participated in the Legacy Day parade and Ski Trooper Cup, in Vail, Colorado Feb. 24-25, 2024. These events were held in order to honor the history of the 10th Mountain Division and to build unit cohesion in physical competition.