    Legacy Parade and Ski Trooper Cup Overall

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division, participated in the Legacy Day parade and Ski Trooper Cup, in Vail, Colorado Feb. 24-25, 2024. These events were held in order to honor the history of the 10th Mountain Division and to build unit cohesion in physical competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914059
    VIRIN: 240225-A-GW675-3001
    Filename: DOD_110149003
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: VAIL, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy Parade and Ski Trooper Cup Overall, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

