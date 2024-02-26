Hale to Vail Overall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, participate in various events in and around Camp Hale, CO, Feb. 17-21, 2024. These events included an Avalanche Training class, 90lbs rucksack challenge and the Camp Hale to Vail, CO cross country ski in order to reaffirm the alpine mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)