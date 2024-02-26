Hale to Vail Overall

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, participate in various events in and around Camp Hale, CO, Feb. 17-21, 2024. These events included an Avalanche Training class, 90lbs rucksack challenge and the Camp Hale to Vail, CO cross country ski in order to reaffirm the alpine mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
02.25.2024
02.28.2024
|Package
|914056
|240225-A-GW675-7849
|DOD_110148988
|00:02:24
CAMP HALE, CO, US
|0
|0
