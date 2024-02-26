Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hale to Vail Overall

    CAMP HALE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division, participate in various events in and around Camp Hale, CO, Feb. 17-21, 2024. These events included an Avalanche Training class, 90lbs rucksack challenge and the Camp Hale to Vail, CO cross country ski in order to reaffirm the alpine mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 914056
    VIRIN: 240225-A-GW675-7849
    Filename: DOD_110148988
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: CAMP HALE, CO, US

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ski
    History
    Army
    DSeriesXXIV

