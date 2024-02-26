Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Underway Recovery Test 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate alongside NASA and the Artemis II astronauts during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 23, 2024. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 914034
    VIRIN: 240223-N-ML799-1001
    Filename: DOD_110148698
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway Recovery Test 11, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPD
    Astronaut
    Orion
    Artemis
    URT-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT