DSCA Homeland Defense Exercise

Members of Verizon's Frontline and Defense Innovation Team demonstrate their Robotic Emergency Dog, which they call RED. Verizon brought RED and Verizon's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform to the Homeland Defense/DSCA National Exercise at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego this week. HP Le is a frontline solutions specialist in public safety and health with Verizon Business Group and Dominic Bonaduce is a Senior Product Strategy Manager within their Technology and Product Development group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)