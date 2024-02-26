Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCA Homeland Defense Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Members of Verizon's Frontline and Defense Innovation Team demonstrate their Robotic Emergency Dog, which they call RED. Verizon brought RED and Verizon's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform to the Homeland Defense/DSCA National Exercise at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego this week. HP Le is a frontline solutions specialist in public safety and health with Verizon Business Group and Dominic Bonaduce is a Senior Product Strategy Manager within their Technology and Product Development group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913977
    VIRIN: 240227-N-YV347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110147390
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Verizon
    USNS Mercy ( T-AH 19)
    Robot "Dog"

